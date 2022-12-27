The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
