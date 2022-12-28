Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It sho…
For the drive home in Tucson: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…