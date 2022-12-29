Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
🎧 It was a busy meteorological year across the United States, with blizzards, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It sho…
This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in …