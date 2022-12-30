Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
