Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
