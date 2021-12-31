 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

