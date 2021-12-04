The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a com…
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…