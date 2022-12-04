Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
