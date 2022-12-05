The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 8:16 PM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
