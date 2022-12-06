Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The Tucson area …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Tucson: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of ra…
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Continuously tracking how and why sea level is changing is an important part of informing plans for adaptation to global changes.
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday i…