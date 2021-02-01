 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

