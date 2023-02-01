Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
