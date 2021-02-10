Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tucson's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks lik…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will…
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Scatte…