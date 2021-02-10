 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News