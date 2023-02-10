Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 deg…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The …