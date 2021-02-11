Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
