Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tucson cou…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It lo…
This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area…
- Updated
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
For the drive home in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It shoul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorr…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…