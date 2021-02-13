 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News