Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gent…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tucson co…