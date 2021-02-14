Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
