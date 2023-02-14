Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gent…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The …