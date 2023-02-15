Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 42% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 2:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gent…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…