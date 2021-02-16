 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

