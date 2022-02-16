Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
