Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The area will see gent…