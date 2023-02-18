Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
