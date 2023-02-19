Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tucson today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 de…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today…