Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
