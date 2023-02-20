Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.