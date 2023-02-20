Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Tucson today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 de…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle w…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today…