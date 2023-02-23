Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.