Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
