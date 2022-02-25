Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
