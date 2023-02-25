Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
