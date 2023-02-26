Tucson will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degree…
Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Models…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Winds …