 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News