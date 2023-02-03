Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
