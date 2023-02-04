It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.