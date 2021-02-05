 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News