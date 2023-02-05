Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
