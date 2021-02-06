 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

