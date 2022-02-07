 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

