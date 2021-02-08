 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Tucson, AZ

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Local Weather

