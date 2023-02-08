Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
