Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Fo…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers ar…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Tucson folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Winds sh…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The Tucson area should…