Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
