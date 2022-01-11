Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
