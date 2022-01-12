Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Tucson: Generally fair. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It sh…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks to re…