The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
