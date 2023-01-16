Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Tucson, AZ

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.