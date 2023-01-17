Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.