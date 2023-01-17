Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds SSW …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Tucson area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahea…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see g…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…