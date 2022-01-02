Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Tucson, AZ

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
