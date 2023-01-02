Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Tucson, AZ

Tucson temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.