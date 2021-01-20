Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Tucson. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Tucson, AZ
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Tucson will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Tucson: Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the …
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson com…
For the drive home in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…